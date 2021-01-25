IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) last month volatility was 12.01%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 22, 2021, IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.79% to $0.79. During the day, the stock rose to $0.84 and sunk to $0.76 before settling in for the price of $0.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITP posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$1.39.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6439, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5693.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 428 employees. It has generated 274,801 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,190. The stock had 12.20 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.63, operating margin was +3.31 and Pretax Margin of +2.80.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Paper & Paper Products industry. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.00%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.89 while generating a return on equity of 1.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.74.

In the same vein, ITP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07.

Technical Analysis of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP)

Going through the that latest performance of [IT Tech Packaging Inc., ITP]. Its last 5-days volume of 36.16 million indicated improvement to the volume of 15.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.1129.

Raw Stochastic average of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 188.45% that was higher than 141.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

