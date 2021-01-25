Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.15 million

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) open the trading on January 22, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 17.73% to $6.84. During the day, the stock rose to $6.98 and sunk to $5.5615 before settling in for the price of $5.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LTBR posted a 52-week range of $1.71-$8.55.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.34.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Lightbridge Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 3.00% institutional ownership.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -46.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lightbridge Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.50%.

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67.

In the same vein, LTBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.79.

Technical Analysis of Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR)

[Lightbridge Corporation, LTBR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 162.59% that was higher than 117.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.