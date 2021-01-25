Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) last week performance was 1.64%

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) started the day on January 22, 2021, with a price increase of 0.81% at $1.24. During the day, the stock rose to $1.28 and sunk to $1.18 before settling in for the price of $1.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEI posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$2.94.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -102.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9522, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0426.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -25.93, operating margin was -1214.36 and Pretax Margin of -971.07.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Camber Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.98%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -971.07 while generating a return on equity of -55.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -102.10%.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 102.67.

In the same vein, CEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.08.

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.98 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 8.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.1587.

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.31% that was lower than 191.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.