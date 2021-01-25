Tengasco Inc. (TGC) went down -10.13% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Tengasco Inc. (AMEX: TGC) open the trading on January 22, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -10.13% to $1.42. During the day, the stock rose to $1.59 and sunk to $1.41 before settling in for the price of $1.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGC posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$4.36.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -18.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -198.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2297, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8427.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 12 workers. It has generated 409,250 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -36,333. The stock had 9.01 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.23, operating margin was -10.28 and Pretax Margin of -9.45.

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Tengasco Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 52.80% institutional ownership.

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.88 while generating a return on equity of -6.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tengasco Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -198.40%.

Tengasco Inc. (AMEX: TGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tengasco Inc. (TGC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.97.

In the same vein, TGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19.

Technical Analysis of Tengasco Inc. (TGC)

[Tengasco Inc., TGC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.2698.

Raw Stochastic average of Tengasco Inc. (TGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 168.50% that was higher than 153.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.