Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.03

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) started the day on January 22, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.95% at $1.74. During the day, the stock rose to $1.86 and sunk to $1.65 before settling in for the price of $1.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TYME posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$2.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $240.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2691, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2263.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.50%, in contrast to 13.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 19, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.95, making the entire transaction reach 39,022 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,938,546. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 11, Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for 1.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,426. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,958,546 in total.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -153.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21.

In the same vein, TYME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.24 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.2353.

Raw Stochastic average of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.68% that was higher than 72.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.