United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.91

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 22, 2021, United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.45% to $0.84. During the day, the stock rose to $0.89 and sunk to $0.81 before settling in for the price of $0.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAMY posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$0.93.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -5.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -545.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5021, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4368.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 103 workers. It has generated 46,712 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,751. The stock had 14.73 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -17.22, operating margin was -28.23 and Pretax Margin of -44.42.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. United States Antimony Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 22, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 209,725 shares at the rate of 0.89, making the entire transaction reach 186,655 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 960,289. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Director sold 298,518 for 0.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,136. This particular insider is now the holder of 359,573 in total.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -44.42 while generating a return on equity of -36.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

United States Antimony Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -545.30%.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.80.

In the same vein, UAMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

Going through the that latest performance of [United States Antimony Corporation, UAMY]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.26 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.1025.

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.63% that was lower than 181.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.