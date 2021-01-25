Yalla Group Limited (YALA) 14-day ATR is 1.91: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) open the trading on January 22, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.28% to $18.60. During the day, the stock rose to $18.95 and sunk to $17.68 before settling in for the price of $18.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YALA posted a 52-week range of $6.26-$23.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 397.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.98.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 274 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.61, operating margin was +45.60 and Pretax Margin of +46.26.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +45.58 while generating a return on equity of 92.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yalla Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 397.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yalla Group Limited (YALA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.36.

In the same vein, YALA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

[Yalla Group Limited, YALA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.82.