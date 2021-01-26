Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) last month volatility was 3.41%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) established initial surge of 1.44% at $94.13, as the Stock market unbolted on January 25, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $95.74 and sunk to $91.40 before settling in for the price of $92.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMD posted a 52-week range of $36.75-$99.23.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.20 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.19 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $111.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.63.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 11400 employees. It has generated 590,439 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 29,912. The stock had 4.30 Receivables turnover and 1.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.62, operating margin was +8.75 and Pretax Margin of +5.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. industry. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 74.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP sold 48,277 shares at the rate of 97.26, making the entire transaction reach 4,695,561 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,422,329. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s President & CEO sold 150,000 for 92.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,933,190. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,707,040 in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.36) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.07 while generating a return on equity of 16.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 39.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $131.28, and its Beta score is 2.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 160.22.

In the same vein, AMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AMD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 50.78 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.94% While, its Average True Range was 3.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.41% that was higher than 39.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.