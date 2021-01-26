Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) EPS growth this year is 6.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) started the day on January 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -6.04% at $112.70. During the day, the stock rose to $123.4489 and sunk to $108.00 before settling in for the price of $119.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFRM posted a 52-week range of $90.01-$137.98.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $223.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.23 billion.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 916 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +88.38, operating margin was +16.87 and Pretax Margin of -22.02.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 15, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 75,000 shares at the rate of 49.00, making the entire transaction reach 3,675,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,000.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.10 while generating a return on equity of -23.17.

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.50%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 42.36.

In the same vein, AFRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.43 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.61 million.