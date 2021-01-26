Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) return on Assets touches 4.13: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) open the trading on January 25, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -11.76% to $4.95. During the day, the stock rose to $5.05 and sunk to $4.69 before settling in for the price of $5.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $2.95-$9.95.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.57 billion, simultaneously with a float of $597.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.01.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 12975 workers. It has generated 2,118,231 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 566,288. The stock had 1.70 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.03, operating margin was +26.84 and Pretax Margin of +18.86.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +26.73 while generating a return on equity of 12.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

[Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.80% that was higher than 53.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.