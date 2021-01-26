Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) last month volatility was 6.68%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) open the trading on January 25, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.95% to $9.91. During the day, the stock rose to $10.62 and sunk to $9.81 before settling in for the price of $10.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRON posted a 52-week range of $4.00-$11.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $356.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $187.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.57.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 631 employees. It has generated 49,785 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,445,235. The stock had 1.90 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -84.06, operating margin was -489.08 and Pretax Margin of +4916.14.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Cronos Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.22%, in contrast to 14.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 7.33, making the entire transaction reach 733,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,479,092. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Director sold 9,300 for 7.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 67,890. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,579,092 in total.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4911.60 while generating a return on equity of 124.79.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 95.45.

In the same vein, CRON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.29.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

[Cronos Group Inc., CRON] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.01% that was higher than 73.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

