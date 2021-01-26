Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) latest performance of -4.90% is not what was on cards

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) flaunted slowness of -4.90% at $20.20, as the Stock market unbolted on January 22, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $21.94 and sunk to $20.20 before settling in for the price of $21.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DYN posted a 52-week range of $15.60-$32.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -208.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $965.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.76.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dyne Therapeutics Inc. industry. Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.90%, in contrast to 94.80% institutional ownership.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.87) by -$1.14. This company achieved a return on equity of -163.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -208.90% and is forecasted to reach -2.27 in the upcoming year.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 81.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.62.

Technical Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dyne Therapeutics Inc., DYN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.30% While, its Average True Range was 2.94.