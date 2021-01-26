Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) 14-day ATR is 0.51: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on January 25, 2021, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.70% to $12.88. During the day, the stock rose to $14.51 and sunk to $12.52 before settling in for the price of $12.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPF posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$12.85.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.92.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 207,308 shares at the rate of 10.31, making the entire transaction reach 2,137,345 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s 10% Owner bought 250,000 for 10.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,575,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,792,692 in total.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51.

Technical Analysis of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., WPF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.24 million was better the volume of 2.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.72% that was higher than 21.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.