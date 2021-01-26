Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) volume hits 59.62 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 25, 2021, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) set off with pace as it heaved 13.38% to $1.78. During the day, the stock rose to $1.87 and sunk to $1.60 before settling in for the price of $1.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNUS posted a 52-week range of $0.05-$11.73.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 44.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $234.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $424.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4330, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5964.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 19 employees. It has generated 295,395 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -574,062. The stock had 1.88 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.90, operating margin was -113.21 and Pretax Margin of -194.34.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Genius Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.30%, in contrast to 6.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 06, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.83, making the entire transaction reach 70,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 26, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 2.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,000 in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -194.34 while generating a return on equity of -104.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.80%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 223.41.

In the same vein, GNUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.34.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS]. Its last 5-days volume of 24.2 million indicated improvement to the volume of 16.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.1287.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.22% that was lower than 98.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.