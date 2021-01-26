Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) average volume reaches $318.50K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 25, 2021, Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) set off with pace as it heaved 48.14% to $20.74. During the day, the stock rose to $20.888 and sunk to $15.00 before settling in for the price of $14.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPWR posted a 52-week range of $1.08-$17.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.04.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Ideal Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.88%, in contrast to 16.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 02, this organization’s President and CEO bought 3,181 shares at the rate of 1.89, making the entire transaction reach 6,012 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,182. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01, Company’s President and CEO bought 2,476 for 1.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,001 in total.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -73.51.

Ideal Power Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 290.36.

In the same vein, IPWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.43.

Technical Analysis of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ideal Power Inc., IPWR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.68 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.63% While, its Average True Range was 2.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 217.28% that was higher than 135.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.