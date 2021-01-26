No matter how cynical the overall market is Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) performance over the last week is recorded 27.07%

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) established initial surge of 13.86% at $2.30, as the Stock market unbolted on January 25, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $2.59 and sunk to $1.92 before settling in for the price of $2.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUSA posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$6.36.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -904.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.62.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2 employees. It has generated 498,996 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,257,847. The stock had 9.23 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -23.07, operating margin was -159.12 and Pretax Margin of -252.08.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Houston American Energy Corp. industry. Houston American Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.90%, in contrast to 10.00% institutional ownership.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -252.08 while generating a return on equity of -37.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -904.30%.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.80.

In the same vein, HUSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49.

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Houston American Energy Corp., HUSA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.72% that was lower than 210.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.