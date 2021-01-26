No matter how cynical the overall market is Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) performance over the last week is recorded 22.63%

As on January 25, 2021, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.15% to $37.45. During the day, the stock rose to $38.47 and sunk to $33.20 before settling in for the price of $34.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAZR posted a 52-week range of $9.45-$47.80.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $177.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.60.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 11.60% institutional ownership.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 676.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 117211.01.

In the same vein, LAZR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Luminar Technologies Inc., LAZR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.62 million was better the volume of 8.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.41% While, its Average True Range was 3.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.47% that was lower than 125.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.