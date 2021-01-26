Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) 14-day ATR is 4.37: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 25, 2021, Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) set off with pace as it heaved 14.77% to $55.25. During the day, the stock rose to $55.4999 and sunk to $47.18 before settling in for the price of $48.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLL posted a 52-week range of $4.00-$54.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $765.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.81.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Piedmont Lithium Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.24%, in contrast to 0.84% institutional ownership.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -40.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.37.

In the same vein, PLL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Piedmont Lithium Limited, PLL]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.65 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.11% While, its Average True Range was 5.03.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.55% that was lower than 242.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.