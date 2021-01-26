Revlon Inc. (REV) 14-day ATR is 0.93: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) started the day on January 25, 2021, with a price increase of 19.55% at $12.17. During the day, the stock rose to $13.79 and sunk to $11.3927 before settling in for the price of $10.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REV posted a 52-week range of $3.96-$23.26.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -43.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $648.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.32.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7100 employees. It has generated 340,789 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -23,268. The stock had 5.66 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.72, operating margin was +2.88 and Pretax Margin of -6.82.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. Revlon Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 12.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31, this organization’s Director sold 13,210 shares at the rate of 12.14, making the entire transaction reach 160,343 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,248. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 12.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 126,370. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,458 in total.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.61) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -6.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Revlon Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -43.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Revlon Inc. (REV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33.

In the same vein, REV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.85, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Revlon Inc. (REV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Revlon Inc. (REV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.58% that was lower than 125.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.