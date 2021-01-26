Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) last month volatility was 9.86%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) flaunted slowness of -8.54% at $21.85, as the Stock market unbolted on January 25, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $24.05 and sunk to $21.425 before settling in for the price of $23.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RSI posted a 52-week range of $9.51-$26.55.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.95.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.08.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rush Street Interactive Inc., RSI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.99% While, its Average True Range was 2.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.50% that was higher than 60.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.