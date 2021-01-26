Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.15

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) established initial surge of 22.94% at $1.21, as the Stock market unbolted on January 25, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.22 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $0.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHIP posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$8.00.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 112.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $84.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5785, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2788.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 35 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,276,289 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -307,842. The stock had 39.21 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.84, operating margin was +13.92 and Pretax Margin of -13.46.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. industry. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.60%, in contrast to 6.00% institutional ownership.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -13.52 while generating a return on equity of -45.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.30, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22.

In the same vein, SHIP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., SHIP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 20.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.1290.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 149.91% that was higher than 101.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.