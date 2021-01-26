Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) PE Ratio stood at $63.31: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) started the day on January 25, 2021, with a price increase of 12.72% at $85.85. During the day, the stock rose to $87.9391 and sunk to $76.15 before settling in for the price of $76.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SI posted a 52-week range of $7.60-$81.43.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.42.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 208 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +30.94 and Pretax Margin of +31.88.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 65.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director sold 426,488 shares at the rate of 40.00, making the entire transaction reach 17,059,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Director sold 60,000 for 40.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,439,626. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,183 in total.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.38) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +26.61 while generating a return on equity of 9.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in the upcoming year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.04.

In the same vein, SI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.23 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.60% While, its Average True Range was 8.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.61% that was higher than 84.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.