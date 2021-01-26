Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Moves 1.07% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) started the day on January 25, 2021, with a price increase of 1.07% at $130.52. During the day, the stock rose to $132.17 and sunk to $127.35 before settling in for the price of $129.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSM posted a 52-week range of $42.70-$136.13.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $630.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $107.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.07.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 48602 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.10, operating margin was +42.27 and Pretax Margin of +43.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.94) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +38.67 while generating a return on equity of 29.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.51, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.61.

In the same vein, TSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), its last 5-days Average volume was 18.61 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 17.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.40% While, its Average True Range was 5.64.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.00% that was higher than 34.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.