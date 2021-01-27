A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) as it 5-day change was -0.44%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 26, 2021, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) set off with pace as it heaved 7.66% to $2.25. During the day, the stock rose to $2.74 and sunk to $2.13 before settling in for the price of $2.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYFC posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$7.23.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -125.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.75.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 62 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 279,672 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -3.83 and Pretax Margin of -3.08.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Broadway Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.33%, in contrast to 15.80% institutional ownership.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1.15 while generating a return on equity of -0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadway Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -125.30%.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.39.

In the same vein, BYFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Broadway Financial Corporation, BYFC]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.55 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.83% that was lower than 87.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.