American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) volume hits 9.3 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on January 26, 2021, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) started slowly as it slid -0.34% to $23.75. During the day, the stock rose to $24.08 and sunk to $23.23 before settling in for the price of $23.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEO posted a 52-week range of $6.53-$25.46.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.70.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 8000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 93,657 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,158. The stock had 40.54 Receivables turnover and 1.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.18, operating margin was +7.28 and Pretax Margin of +5.69.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23, this organization’s Global Brand President-AE sold 90,749 shares at the rate of 20.02, making the entire transaction reach 1,816,795 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,726. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 11, Company’s Global Brand President-AE sold 2,866 for 20.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,349. This particular insider is now the holder of 85,726 in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2020, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.44 while generating a return on equity of 15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 76.73.

In the same vein, AEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AEO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.25 million was better the volume of 6.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.75% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.89% that was lower than 46.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.