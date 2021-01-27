Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) recent quarterly performance of 136.92% is not showing the real picture

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) open the trading on January 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -12.42% to $89.77. During the day, the stock rose to $103.29 and sunk to $89.00 before settling in for the price of $102.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEAM posted a 52-week range of $13.00-$122.81.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.70.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 118 employees. It has generated 153 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -417522.22 and Pretax Margin of -435144.44.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 66.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s CFO sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 81.78, making the entire transaction reach 2,044,485 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,309. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s President & CSO sold 43,842 for 83.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,650,144. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,731 in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.56) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -435144.44 while generating a return on equity of -66.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.77 in the upcoming year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 203403.85.

In the same vein, BEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

[Beam Therapeutics Inc., BEAM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.13% While, its Average True Range was 10.77.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 123.87% that was higher than 100.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.