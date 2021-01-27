Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Open at price of $1.52: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) established initial surge of 8.22% at $1.58, as the Stock market unbolted on January 26, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.67 and sunk to $1.50 before settling in for the price of $1.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDR posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$3.80.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2698, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9224.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 161 employees. It has generated 213,355 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,978. The stock had 7.69 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.29, operating margin was -38.51 and Pretax Margin of -3.66.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. industry. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.70%, in contrast to 18.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s Director sold 100 shares at the rate of 1.25, making the entire transaction reach 125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,488,344. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17, Company’s Director sold 40,029 for 1.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 52,068. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,488,444 in total.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.74 while generating a return on equity of -10.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.60%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00.

In the same vein, BDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92.

Technical Analysis of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., BDR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.1634.

Raw Stochastic average of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.87% that was lower than 149.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.