China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) volume hits 2.88 million: A New Opening for Investors

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) started the day on January 26, 2021, with a price increase of 24.47% at $8.24. During the day, the stock rose to $9.90 and sunk to $6.59 before settling in for the price of $6.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CREG posted a 52-week range of $1.84-$10.08.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -48.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.33.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 108 employees. It has generated 43,564 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -548,297. The stock had 0.02 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1026.95 and Pretax Margin of -1692.55.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Waste Management Industry. China Recycling Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.65%, in contrast to 3.20% institutional ownership.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1258.59 while generating a return on equity of -10.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Recycling Energy Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.60%.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.48, and its Beta score is 1.67.

In the same vein, CREG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.51.

Technical Analysis of China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.98.

Raw Stochastic average of China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.32% that was lower than 141.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.