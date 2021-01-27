Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.03M

As on January 26, 2021, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.56% to $1.30. During the day, the stock rose to $1.36 and sunk to $1.20 before settling in for the price of $1.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHAT posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$2.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9547, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0601.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.40, operating margin was +39.78 and Pretax Margin of +39.97.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.75%, in contrast to 2.60% institutional ownership.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +38.07 while generating a return on equity of 24.86.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.50%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.12.

In the same vein, BHAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28.

Technical Analysis of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd., BHAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.48 million was better the volume of 1.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.1365.

Raw Stochastic average of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.10% that was higher than 72.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.