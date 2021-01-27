Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) 14-day ATR is 0.59: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 26, 2021, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.53% to $5.30. During the day, the stock rose to $5.60 and sunk to $5.20 before settling in for the price of $5.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GENE posted a 52-week range of $1.41-$10.30.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -157.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.18.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 64 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4485.32, operating margin was -75173.12 and Pretax Margin of -69433.60.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Genetic Technologies Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 86.50%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -61830.19 while generating a return on equity of -82.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genetic Technologies Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -157.90%.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59.

In the same vein, GENE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69.

Technical Analysis of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genetic Technologies Limited, GENE]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.39% that was higher than 95.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.