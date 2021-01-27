Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) latest performance of 6.07% is not what was on cards

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) open the trading on January 26, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.07% to $0.93. During the day, the stock rose to $1.02 and sunk to $0.9119 before settling in for the price of $0.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEOS posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$1.98.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 143.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6731, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7002.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 213 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 303,516 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -79,352. The stock had 2.38 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.14, operating margin was -16.11 and Pretax Margin of -26.13.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 33.40% institutional ownership.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -26.14 while generating a return on equity of -1,971.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80.

In the same vein, NEOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)

[Neos Therapeutics Inc., NEOS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.0895.

Raw Stochastic average of Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.90% that was lower than 131.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.