No matter how cynical the overall market is ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) performance over the last week is recorded -1.39%

As on January 26, 2021, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.47% to $14.87. During the day, the stock rose to $14.88 and sunk to $14.61 before settling in for the price of $14.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBN posted a 52-week range of $6.86-$15.42.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 188.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.45 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.92.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 97354 employees. It has generated 15,126,685 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.39 and Pretax Margin of +12.37.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. ICICI Bank Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.40%, in contrast to 18.50% institutional ownership.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 188.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.86, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.31.

In the same vein, IBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ICICI Bank Limited, IBN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.03 million was better the volume of 8.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.14% that was lower than 36.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.