No matter how cynical the overall market is Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) performance over the last week is recorded -7.59%

As on January 26, 2021, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.36% to $13.02. During the day, the stock rose to $14.25 and sunk to $12.4085 before settling in for the price of $12.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONDS posted a 52-week range of $3.75-$14.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $376.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.24.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 21 employees. It has generated 14,563 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.68, operating margin was -4797.99 and Pretax Margin of -6052.17.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -6052.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 188.01.

In the same vein, ONDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ondas Holdings Inc., ONDS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.5 million was lower the volume of 0.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.18% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 155.65% that was lower than 258.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.