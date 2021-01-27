Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Moves 1.39% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on January 26, 2021, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.39% to $67.20. During the day, the stock rose to $70.93 and sunk to $67.19 before settling in for the price of $66.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RTX posted a 52-week range of $40.71-$93.45.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.51 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $102.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.69.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 77.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 29, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 19,059 shares at the rate of 52.47, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,016 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 362,541. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 29, Company’s EVP and General Counsel bought 1,000 for 52.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 52,570. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,113 in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.46 in the upcoming year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 943.65.

In the same vein, RTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Raytheon Technologies Corporation, RTX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.09 million was better the volume of 7.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.68% that was lower than 38.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.