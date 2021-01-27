Regions Financial Corporation (RF) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.57

As on January 26, 2021, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.17% to $17.75. During the day, the stock rose to $18.03 and sunk to $17.665 before settling in for the price of $17.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RF posted a 52-week range of $6.94-$18.71.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $960.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $956.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.65.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 19564 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 338,325 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +30.62 and Pretax Margin of +29.99.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Regions Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s SEVP sold 26,000 shares at the rate of 15.49, making the entire transaction reach 402,779 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,280. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s SEVP sold 27,000 for 15.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 419,078. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,725 in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +23.90 while generating a return on equity of 10.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in the upcoming year.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corporation (RF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.27, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.13.

In the same vein, RF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Regions Financial Corporation, RF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.27 million was lower the volume of 8.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.52% that was lower than 47.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.