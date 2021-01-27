Ring Energy Inc. (REI) 14-day ATR is 0.09: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) open the trading on January 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.78% to $1.05. During the day, the stock rose to $1.13 and sunk to $1.04 before settling in for the price of $1.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REI posted a 52-week range of $0.43-$2.44.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 38.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 198.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $87.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7813, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8821.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 58 employees. It has generated 3,374,187 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 508,561. The stock had 10.32 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.35, operating margin was +32.82 and Pretax Margin of +22.12.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Ring Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.00%, in contrast to 34.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 383,800 shares at the rate of 0.74, making the entire transaction reach 285,547 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,565,682. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s 10% Owner bought 131,200 for 0.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 93,021. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,181,882 in total.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +15.07 while generating a return on equity of 5.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 198.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ring Energy Inc. (REI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.42.

In the same vein, REI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ring Energy Inc. (REI)

[Ring Energy Inc., REI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.0929.

Raw Stochastic average of Ring Energy Inc. (REI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.89% that was higher than 87.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.