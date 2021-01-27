Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.47M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 25, 2021, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) had a quiet start as it plunged -12.25% to $20.71. During the day, the stock rose to $25.15 and sunk to $20.00 before settling in for the price of $23.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSPK posted a 52-week range of $9.51-$26.60.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $697.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.90.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.60%, in contrast to 78.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 1,266,608 shares at the rate of 14.23, making the entire transaction reach 18,027,646 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,754,420. Preceding that transaction, on May 13, Company’s 10% Owner bought 50,000 for 9.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 494,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,021,028 in total.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.00.

In the same vein, SSPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., SSPK]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.67 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.32% While, its Average True Range was 2.44.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.01% that was higher than 79.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.