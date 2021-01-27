The key reasons why Qudian Inc. (QD) is -36.58% away from 52-week high?

As on January 26, 2021, Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.90% to $2.15. During the day, the stock rose to $2.24 and sunk to $2.05 before settling in for the price of $2.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QD posted a 52-week range of $1.17-$3.39.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 225.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 145.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $426.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.58.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 947 employees. It has generated 1,367,521 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 498,850. The stock had 0.73 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.41, operating margin was +43.01 and Pretax Margin of +43.48.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Qudian Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 32.10% institutional ownership.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +36.48 while generating a return on equity of 28.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qudian Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.34% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 145.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qudian Inc. (QD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.85.

In the same vein, QD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qudian Inc. (QD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Qudian Inc., QD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.97 million was better the volume of 8.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Qudian Inc. (QD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.44% that was higher than 80.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.