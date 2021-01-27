The key reasons why Urban One Inc. (UONE) is -89.24% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) started the day on January 26, 2021, with a price increase of 1.57% at $5.83. During the day, the stock rose to $6.40 and sunk to $5.75 before settling in for the price of $5.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UONE posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$54.16.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.67.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 999 employees. It has generated 303,212 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 642. The stock had 4.04 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.54, operating margin was +23.56 and Pretax Margin of +2.96.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. Urban One Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.84%, in contrast to 5.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 19, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 4.15, making the entire transaction reach 829,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,221,197. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 07, Company’s 10% Owner bought 106,106 for 4.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 493,975. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,121,197 in total.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.21 while generating a return on equity of 0.51.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban One Inc. (UONE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07.

In the same vein, UONE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95.

Technical Analysis of Urban One Inc. (UONE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.1 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. (UONE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 326.70% that was higher than 169.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Already Well-Valued For Its Quality: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Trading Directions Zach King - 0
The first quarter fiscal year 2021 report was released by Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday, January 26. The company achieved earnings higher than Wall...
Read more

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): One Name To Keep A Close Eye On

Today's Spotlight Sana Meer - 0
According to Avaya Holdings (AVYA) relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages, the stock has been on a rally. As a result,...
Read more

The Fundamental Debate on TransEnterix Inc (TRXC) For or Against?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
TransEnterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC), which manufactures the Senhance robotic surgical system, has received approval from European regulators for its use. The news pushed TransEnterix's...
Read more

Is Micron Technology (MU) Better Pick Right Now?

Today's Spotlight Zach King - 0
A trend has been developing since October 2020 for Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU). Looking back at the past, we will examine various forward...
Read more

Aurora Cannabis’ (ACB) Prospects In The Slow Cannabis Market

Trading Directions Steve Mayer - 0
The Democratic win in the latest US elections and industry surveys have substantially resurrected the cannabis market, as a result of which shares of...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

ArcelorMittal (MT) Open at price of $22.79: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) flaunted slowness of 0.00% at $21.99, as the Stock market unbolted on January 26, 2021. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Fastly Inc. (FSLY) is -21.62% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 26, 2021, Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) set off with pace as it heaved 1.69% to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is The Walt Disney Company (DIS) performance over the last week is recorded -1.57%

Sana Meer - 0
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) open the trading on January 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.36% to $169.56....
Read more
Analyst Insights

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) 14-day ATR is 1.56: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) started the day on January 26, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.08% at $47.79. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

ConocoPhillips (COP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $39.04: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
As on January 26, 2021, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) started slowly as it slid -2.11% to $41.68. During the day, the stock rose to $43.70...
Read more
Analyst Insights

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) last month volatility was 4.39%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) established initial surge of 9.17% at $13.86, as the Stock market unbolted on January 26, 2021. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.