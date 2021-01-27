Urban One Inc. (UONEK) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.2737: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 26, 2021, Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) set off with pace as it heaved 6.67% to $1.60. During the day, the stock rose to $1.70 and sunk to $1.53 before settling in for the price of $1.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UONEK posted a 52-week range of $0.56-$6.84.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -99.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $102.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3344, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2737.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 999 employees. It has generated 303,212 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 642. The stock had 4.04 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.54, operating margin was +23.56 and Pretax Margin of +2.96.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Urban One Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 17.00% institutional ownership.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.21 while generating a return on equity of 0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban One Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -99.30%.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban One Inc. (UONEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.51.

In the same vein, UONEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95.

Technical Analysis of Urban One Inc. (UONEK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Urban One Inc., UONEK]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.77 million was inferior to the volume of 1.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.1664.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. (UONEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 186.11% that was higher than 155.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.