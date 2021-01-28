Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) EPS growth this year is -12.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 27, 2021, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) set off with pace as it heaved 9.49% to $15.00. During the day, the stock rose to $16.16 and sunk to $13.40 before settling in for the price of $13.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APT posted a 52-week range of $4.61-$41.59.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $214.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.61.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 112 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 405,783 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 26,087. The stock had 9.71 Receivables turnover and 1.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.08, operating margin was +6.48 and Pretax Margin of +7.12.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 38.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 12.20, making the entire transaction reach 122,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 14, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 15.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 153,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,850 in total.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.43 while generating a return on equity of 9.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.34, and its Beta score is -1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.80.

In the same vein, APT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., APT]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.41 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.51% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.41% that was lower than 78.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.