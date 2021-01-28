Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) Moves -4.67% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on January 26, 2021, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) started slowly as it slid -4.67% to $3.06. During the day, the stock rose to $3.30 and sunk to $3.05 before settling in for the price of $3.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CALA posted a 52-week range of $2.46-$8.18.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $204.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.73.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.72%, in contrast to 81.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 2,447 shares at the rate of 6.00, making the entire transaction reach 14,682 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,094. Preceding that transaction, on May 21, Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,283,598 for 6.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,701,588. This particular insider is now the holder of 480,432 in total.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -66.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in the upcoming year.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37.

In the same vein, CALA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Calithera Biosciences Inc., CALA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.05 million was lower the volume of 3.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.96% that was lower than 120.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.