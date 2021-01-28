Dropbox Inc. (DBX) 14-day ATR is 0.94: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on January 27, 2021, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.28% to $24.26. During the day, the stock rose to $24.53 and sunk to $21.86 before settling in for the price of $22.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBX posted a 52-week range of $14.55-$25.16.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $414.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $309.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.02.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2801 employees. It has generated 593,110 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -18,815. The stock had 27.94 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.26, operating margin was -4.79 and Pretax Margin of -3.13.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Dropbox Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 85.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,608 shares at the rate of 22.30, making the entire transaction reach 35,858 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 317,064. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 11, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 10,000 for 23.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 233,355. This particular insider is now the holder of 217,651 in total.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -3.17 while generating a return on equity of -7.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dropbox Inc. (DBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.13.

In the same vein, DBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dropbox Inc., DBX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.42 million was better the volume of 6.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.58% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.63% that was higher than 39.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

