Hecla Mining Company (HL) EPS growth this year is -226.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) started the day on January 27, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.51% at $4.80. During the day, the stock rose to $4.97 and sunk to $4.66 before settling in for the price of $5.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HL posted a 52-week range of $1.40-$7.06.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 6.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -44.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -226.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $529.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $521.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.69.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1622 workers. It has generated 415,885 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -61,379. The stock had 21.00 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.03, operating margin was -7.30 and Pretax Margin of -18.33.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Hecla Mining Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 60.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 08, this organization’s Director sold 45,000 shares at the rate of 6.25, making the entire transaction reach 281,115 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,103. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 13, Company’s Director sold 35,000 for 5.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 208,495. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,013 in total.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -14.76 while generating a return on equity of -5.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -226.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in the upcoming year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hecla Mining Company (HL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.04.

In the same vein, HL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hecla Mining Company (HL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.31 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.83% that was lower than 71.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

