Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.86

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) started the day on January 27, 2021, with a price increase of 10.81% at $37.01. During the day, the stock rose to $41.32 and sunk to $33.53 before settling in for the price of $33.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRM posted a 52-week range of $21.00-$35.55.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $288.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $284.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.53.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 26750 employees. It has generated 159,349 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,992. The stock had 5.02 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.55, operating margin was +8.28 and Pretax Margin of +7.70.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.98%, in contrast to 86.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 41,235 shares at the rate of 29.63, making the entire transaction reach 1,221,793 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,093. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 06, Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,405 for 29.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 218,448. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +6.27 while generating a return on equity of 15.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $80.28, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.57.

In the same vein, IRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.48 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.42% While, its Average True Range was 2.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.81% that was higher than 34.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.