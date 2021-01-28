No matter how cynical the overall market is Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) performance over the last week is recorded -1.58%

As on January 27, 2021, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) started slowly as it slid -11.97% to $1.25. During the day, the stock rose to $1.39 and sunk to $1.18 before settling in for the price of $1.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FAMI posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$1.67.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -109.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1206, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8165.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 101 employees. It has generated 305,365 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,044. The stock had 2.75 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.58, operating margin was +9.84 and Pretax Margin of -0.90.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Farmmi Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.17%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1.00 while generating a return on equity of -1.54.

Farmmi Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -109.10%.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Farmmi Inc. (FAMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.94.

In the same vein, FAMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Farmmi Inc., FAMI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.82 million was better the volume of 0.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.1276.

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.88% that was lower than 88.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.