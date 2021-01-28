No matter how cynical the overall market is Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) performance over the last week is recorded 21.83%

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) open the trading on January 27, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 14.87% to $21.71. During the day, the stock rose to $22.035 and sunk to $17.90 before settling in for the price of $18.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZYXI posted a 52-week range of $7.93-$29.73.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 32.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $701.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.24.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 283 employees. It has generated 160,678 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 33,541. The stock had 10.55 Receivables turnover and 2.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.62, operating margin was +24.34 and Pretax Margin of +26.26.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Zynex Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.20%, in contrast to 35.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,733 shares at the rate of 18.11, making the entire transaction reach 49,495 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,001. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 14, Company’s President, CEO and Chairman sold 1,250,000 for 22.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,682,000 in total.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +20.87 while generating a return on equity of 65.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zynex Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zynex Inc. (ZYXI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $73.10, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 184.71.

In the same vein, ZYXI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

[Zynex Inc., ZYXI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.57.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.17% that was higher than 78.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.