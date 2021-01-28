Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) EPS growth this year is -243.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on January 27, 2021, Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) started slowly as it slid -10.22% to $46.40. During the day, the stock rose to $50.2599 and sunk to $46.17 before settling in for the price of $51.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OZON posted a 52-week range of $38.09-$57.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -243.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $190.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.84 billion.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13432 employees. It has generated 71,415 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -23,007. The stock had 20.13 Receivables turnover and 2.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.42, operating margin was -30.97 and Pretax Margin of -32.67.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Ozon Holdings PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.22%, in contrast to 3.40% institutional ownership.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -32.22 while generating a return on equity of -1,000.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ozon Holdings PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -243.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.27 in the upcoming year.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.44.

In the same vein, OZON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ozon Holdings PLC, OZON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.35 million was better the volume of 1.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.48% While, its Average True Range was 3.47.