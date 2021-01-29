Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 7.82 million

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) started the day on January 28, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.57% at $21.07. During the day, the stock rose to $22.20 and sunk to $20.31 before settling in for the price of $22.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASO posted a 52-week range of $12.05-$26.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 459.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 71.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 05, this organization’s See Remarks sold 8,569 shares at the rate of 20.59, making the entire transaction reach 176,399 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 107,741. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s EVP, Retail Operations sold 12,740 for 20.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 261,934. This particular insider is now the holder of 194,385 in total.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2020, the organization reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.36) by $0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 459.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in the upcoming year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Technical Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.18% While, its Average True Range was 1.90.