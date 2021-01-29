Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) EPS is poised to hit -0.24 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) open the trading on January 28, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.32% to $15.34. During the day, the stock rose to $17.13 and sunk to $15.1101 before settling in for the price of $16.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKTS posted a 52-week range of $3.76-$17.96.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $582.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.84.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 95 workers. It has generated 17,549 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -354,314. The stock had 4.61 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -196.87, operating margin was -1789.83 and Pretax Margin of -2018.99.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.60%, in contrast to 39.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 11, this organization’s Director sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 13.40, making the entire transaction reach 93,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 260,829. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 08, Company’s Director sold 2,498 for 14.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 34,972. This particular insider is now the holder of 112,640 in total.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.23) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -2018.99 while generating a return on equity of -107.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 306.80.

In the same vein, AKTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

[Akoustis Technologies Inc., AKTS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.05% While, its Average True Range was 1.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.20% that was higher than 54.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.